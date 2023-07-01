Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics is +25000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Brown.

Jaylen Brown MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) Clutch Player Odds: +12500 (35th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)

Jaylen Brown 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 22.7 591 Rebounds 4.8 126 Assists 3.7 97 Steals 1.1 28 Blocks 0.7 18 FG% 47.8% 231-for-483 3P% 33.3% 56-for-168

Jaylen Brown's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

Game Day: December 23, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM

TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

