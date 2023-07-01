Josh Uche: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Josh Uche when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Josh Uche Injury Status
Uche is currently not on the injured list.
Josh Uche 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|27 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 11.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Josh Uche 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3.0
|3.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|2.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|3.0
|3.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
