Jrue Holiday 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Jrue Holiday's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +30000. For more stats and information on the Boston Celtics player, check out this article.
Jrue Holiday MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+30000 (36th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $30000)
- DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)
Jrue Holiday 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|12.6
|316
|Rebounds
|6.7
|167
|Assists
|4.7
|117
|Steals
|0.9
|23
|Blocks
|0.9
|22
|FG%
|44.8%
|121-for-270
|3P%
|39.8%
|45-for-113
Jrue Holiday's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
