Jrue Holiday's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Most Valuable Player award are +30000. For more stats and information on the Boston Celtics player, check out this article.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jrue Holiday MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+30000 (36th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $30000)

DPOY Odds: +3000 (6th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $3000)

Think Jrue Holiday will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jrue Holiday 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 12.6 316 Rebounds 6.7 167 Assists 4.7 117 Steals 0.9 23 Blocks 0.9 22 FG% 44.8% 121-for-270 3P% 39.8% 45-for-113

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jrue Holiday's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM

3:30 PM TV Channel: BSSC, NBCS-BOS

BSSC, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.