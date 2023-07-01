JuJu Smith-Schuster is +20000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 75th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

JuJu Smith-Schuster Insights

Smith-Schuster totaled 58.3 receiving yards per game last year and scored three TDs.

The Patriots threw the ball on 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 44.0% of the time. Their offense was 17th in the NFL in points scored.

New England totaled 208 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 20th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 16th, giving up 216.5 passing yards per game.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

