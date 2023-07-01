JuJu Smith-Schuster's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status

Smith-Schuster is currently not on the injury report.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 101 TAR, 78 REC, 933 YDS, 3 TD

JuJu Smith-Schuster Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 107.30 129 37 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 100.94 154 45 2023 ADP - 108 46

JuJu Smith-Schuster 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 8 6 79 0 Week 2 Chargers 3 3 10 0 Week 3 @Colts 8 5 89 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 8 5 46 0 Week 5 Raiders 8 3 33 0 Week 6 Bills 5 5 113 1 Week 7 @49ers 8 7 124 1 Week 9 Titans 12 10 88 0 Week 10 Jaguars 4 2 33 0 Week 12 Rams 3 3 38 0 Week 13 @Bengals 4 3 35 0 Week 14 @Broncos 11 9 74 1 Week 15 @Texans 10 10 88 0 Week 16 Seahawks 4 3 27 0 Week 17 Broncos 3 2 21 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2 2 35 0 Divisional Jaguars 2 2 29 0 Championship Game Bengals 1 1 7 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 9 7 53 0

