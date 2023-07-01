Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After hitting .237 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Player Props
|Red Sox vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .272.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 45th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 67.1% of his games this season (53 of 79), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (32.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (13.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (36.7%), Turner has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (46.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.295
|AVG
|.243
|.350
|OBP
|.342
|.464
|SLG
|.426
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|6
|25
|RBI
|18
|26/12
|K/BB
|29/19
|1
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.