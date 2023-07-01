Kendrick Bourne is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots match up with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Kendrick Bourne Injury Status

Bourne is currently listed as active.

Kendrick Bourne 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 48 TAR, 35 REC, 434 YDS, 1 TD

Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 53.30 233 87 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 55.39 254 97 2023 ADP - 826 255

Kendrick Bourne 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 1 1 41 0 Week 2 @Steelers 3 2 16 0 Week 3 Ravens 5 4 58 0 Week 4 @Packers 3 2 23 0 Week 5 Lions 1 1 1 0 Week 6 @Browns 1 1 17 0 Week 8 @Jets 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 3 11 0 Week 11 Jets 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @Vikings 4 3 36 0 Week 13 Bills 2 1 15 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 5 5 47 0 Week 15 @Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 9 6 100 1 Week 17 Dolphins 2 1 16 0 Week 18 @Bills 5 4 45 0

