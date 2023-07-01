In Week 16 of the 2023 season, Kevin Harris and the New England Patriots will match up with the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Harris' stats.

Kevin Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not on the injury report.

Kevin Harris 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 4 CAR, 25 YDS (6.3 YPC), 1 TD 0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Kevin Harris Fantasy Insights

In Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harris produced 8.5 fantasy points, toting the ball four times for 25 yards (6.3 yards per carry).

Other Patriots Players

Kevin Harris 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 15 Chiefs 4 25 1 0 0 0

