Linus Ullmark is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Boston Bruins player, scroll down.

Linus Ullmark's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)

Linus Ullmark 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 16 Goaltending Record -- 10-4-2 Shots Against 17.17 515 Goals Against 2.86 45 Saves 15.67 470 Save % -- 0.913

Linus Ullmark's Next Game

Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+

NESN,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

