Linus Ullmark 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Linus Ullmark is +15000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and information on this Boston Bruins player, scroll down.
Linus Ullmark's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +15000 (26th in NHL)
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +2500 (9th in NHL)
Linus Ullmark 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|16
|Goaltending Record
|--
|10-4-2
|Shots Against
|17.17
|515
|Goals Against
|2.86
|45
|Saves
|15.67
|470
|Save %
|--
|0.913
Linus Ullmark's Next Game
- Matchup: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: NESN,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
