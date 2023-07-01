Mac Jones: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Mac Jones is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Mac Jones Injury Status
Jones is currently not on the injured list.
Mac Jones 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|288-for-442 (65.2%), 2,997 YDS (6.8 YPA), 14 TD, 11 INT
|47 CAR, 102 YDS, 1 TD
Mac Jones Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|170.08
|46
|22
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|212.67
|33
|28
|2023 ADP
|-
|227
|30
Mac Jones 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|21
|30
|213
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|21
|35
|252
|1
|1
|7
|6
|0
|Week 3
|Ravens
|22
|32
|321
|0
|3
|5
|31
|1
|Week 7
|Bears
|3
|6
|13
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Jets
|24
|35
|194
|1
|1
|7
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|20
|30
|147
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|Week 11
|Jets
|23
|27
|246
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 12
|@Vikings
|28
|39
|382
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bills
|22
|36
|195
|1
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 14
|@Cardinals
|24
|35
|235
|0
|1
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 15
|@Raiders
|13
|31
|112
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Bengals
|21
|33
|240
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 17
|Dolphins
|20
|33
|204
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Bills
|26
|40
|243
|3
|3
|4
|5
|0
