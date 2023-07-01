Marcus Jones is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the New England Patriots clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Marcus Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Marcus Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 36 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Marcus Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Lions 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 7 Bears 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Bills 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 14 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 8 1 2 Week 15 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 2.0 14 1 1 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

