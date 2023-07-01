Pharaoh Brown's 2023 campaign kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Pharaoh Brown Injury Status

Brown is currently not on the injured list.

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 20 TAR, 12 REC, 117 YDS, 0 TD

Pharaoh Brown Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.70 412 79 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 113 2023 ADP - 761 118

Other Patriots Players

Pharaoh Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 1 1 17 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 24 0 Week 3 @Bears 4 3 31 0 Week 6 Patriots 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Bengals 0 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 5 2 13 0 Week 11 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 11 0

