Raekwon McMillan's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Raekwon McMillan Injury Status

McMillan is currently not on the injured list.

Raekwon McMillan 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Raekwon McMillan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 7 Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Colts 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Jets 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Vikings 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

