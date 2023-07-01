On Saturday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 74 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .243 with 36 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Devers has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of those games.

He has homered in 20.3% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven in a run in 36 games this year (45.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 43% of his games this year (34 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .276 AVG .204 .346 OBP .272 .497 SLG .472 20 XBH 16 8 HR 11 32 RBI 29 30/17 K/BB 41/11 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings