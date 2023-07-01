On Saturday, Rafael Devers (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 74 hits, which leads Boston hitters this season, while batting .243 with 36 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • Devers has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 79 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.1% of those games.
  • He has homered in 20.3% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Devers has driven in a run in 36 games this year (45.6%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 43% of his games this year (34 of 79), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 38
.276 AVG .204
.346 OBP .272
.497 SLG .472
20 XBH 16
8 HR 11
32 RBI 29
30/17 K/BB 41/11
0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.226 WHIP ranks 39th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.