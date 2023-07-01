Two of baseball's top hitters face off when the Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) and Boston Red Sox (41-42) meet at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre. Bo Bichette has a .313 batting average (fifth in league) for the Blue Jays, and Alex Verdugo ranks 10th at .301.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Yusei Kikuchi (7-2) against the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (2-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (7-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (2-4, 3.83 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In 15 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.

So far this year, Crawford does not have a quality start.

Crawford will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.4 innings per outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Kutter Crawford vs. Blue Jays

He will match up with a Blue Jays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 743 total hits (on a .261 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .416 (10th in the league) with 90 total home runs (17th in MLB action).

Crawford has thrown 1 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run on one hit against the Blue Jays this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

The Blue Jays' Kikuchi (7-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.75 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .243.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kikuchi has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 32-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 39th in WHIP (1.226), and 26th in K/9 (9.1).

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with 402 runs scored this season. They have a .258 batting average this campaign with 87 home runs (19th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in one game, and they have gone 9-for-21 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over 4 1/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.