With +8000 odds to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award this season, Rhamondre Stevenson is a long shot for the award (37th-best odds in league).

Rhamondre Stevenson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +8000 37th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Rhamondre Stevenson Insights

A season ago Stevenson picked up 1,040 rushing yards (61.2 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He tacked on 69 catches for 421 yards (24.8 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

The Patriots threw the football on 56.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.0% of the time. Their offense was 17th in the league in points scored.

New England averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game offensively last year (24th in NFL), and it allowed 105.5 rushing yards per game (sixth) on the defensive side of the ball.

All Patriots Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Mac Jones +6600 (21st in NFL) +20000 (75th in NFL) Matthew Judon +5000 (18th in NFL) Bailey Zappe +15000 (31st in NFL) Rhamondre Stevenson +8000 (37th in NFL) Jack Jones +15000 (45th in NFL) Deatrich Wise +25000 (71st in NFL) JuJu Smith-Schuster +20000 (75th in NFL) DeVante Parker +25000 (112th in NFL) Hunter Henry +25000 (112th in NFL)

