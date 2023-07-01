On Saturday, Rob Refsnyder (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 187 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has five doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks while hitting .256.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 21 of 46 games this season (45.7%), including eight multi-hit games (17.4%).

He has gone deep in one of 46 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (30.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (15.2%).

He has scored in 13 of 46 games (28.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .302 AVG .204 .405 OBP .368 .381 SLG .296 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 10 RBI 11 16/8 K/BB 15/12 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings