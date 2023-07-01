A pair of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Jackie Young (19.5 points per game, fifth in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (14-1) welcome in DeWanna Bonner (17.6, 12th) and the Connecticut Sun (12-4) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Sun vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Sun vs. Aces

Connecticut scores an average of 83.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 77.7 Las Vegas gives up.

Connecticut has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

This season, the Sun have a 9-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.

Connecticut's three-point shooting percentage this season (34.6%) is only 0.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).

The Sun have a 5-2 record when the team hits more than 34.3% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 0.9 fewer rebounds per game than Connecticut's average.

Sun Recent Performance

The Sun are posting 86.9 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 83.9.

Over its last 10 games, Connecticut is allowing 79.2 points per game, one more point than its season average (78.2).

In their last 10 games, the Sun are draining 6.8 threes per contest, 0.1 more than their season average (6.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (36.8%) compared to their season average (34.6%).

Sun Injuries