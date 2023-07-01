The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Trey Flowers and the New England Patriots opening the year with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Trey Flowers Injury Status

Flowers is currently listed as active.

Trey Flowers 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Patriots Players

Trey Flowers 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Ravens 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

