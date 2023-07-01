Ty Montgomery: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Ty Montgomery is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Ty Montgomery Injury Status
Montgomery is currently not listed as injured.
Ty Montgomery 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 3 REC, 15 YDS, 1 TD
Ty Montgomery Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|7.30
|447
|161
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|196
|2023 ADP
|-
|683
|227
Other Patriots Players
Ty Montgomery 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|4
|3
|15
|1
