Ty Montgomery is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the New England Patriots kick off their season in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Ty Montgomery Injury Status

Montgomery is currently not listed as injured.

Is Montgomery your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Ty Montgomery 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 3 REC, 15 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Montgomery and the New England Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ty Montgomery Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 7.30 447 161 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196 2023 ADP - 683 227

Other Patriots Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ty Montgomery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 4 3 15 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.