The UMass Minutemen have the lowest over/under for total wins in the FBS Independent this year, at two.

UMass Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 2 -130 +105 56.5%

Minutemen's 2022 Performance

UMass was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking third-worst with 265.8 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 55th in FBS (370.1 yards allowed per game).

While UMass ranked sixth-worst in FBS in passing offense with 116.9 passing yards per game last season, it was a different story defensively, as it ranked ninth-best (175.3 passing yards per game allowed).

UMass was winless on the road last year and won only one home game.

The Minutemen were undefeated as favorites (1-0), but they lost every game as underdogs (0-11).

UMass' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Ellis Merriweather RB 575 YDS / 3 TD / 47.9 YPG / 3.8 YPC Gino Campiotti QB 257 YDS (44.6%) / 1 TD / 6 INT

390 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 32.5 RUSH YPG Cam Sullivan-Brown WR 27 REC / 373 YDS / 2 TD / 31.1 YPG George Johnson WR 28 REC / 402 YDS / 1 TD / 33.5 YPG Jalen Mackie LB 51 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Marcus Cushnie DL 28 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK Tyler Rudolph DB 34 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Jordan Mahoney DB 14 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD

Minutemen's Strength of Schedule

The Minutemen are facing the 88th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Taking into account its FBS Independent opponents' combined win total last season (26), UMass has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

UMass will take on eight teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule will pair them against one team that ended with nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last season.

UMass 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ New Mexico State August 26 - - 1 @ Auburn September 2 - - 2 Miami (OH) September 9 - - 3 @ Eastern Michigan September 16 - - 4 New Mexico September 23 - - 5 Arkansas State September 30 - - 6 Toledo October 7 - - 7 @ Penn State October 14 - - 9 @ Army October 28 - - 10 Merrimack November 4 - - 12 @ Liberty November 18 - - 13 UConn November 25 - -

