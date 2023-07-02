The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .512 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 55 of 75 games this season (73.3%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (37.3%).

He has homered in 6.7% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In 30.7% of his games this year, Verdugo has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (9.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (41 of 75), with two or more runs 10 times (13.3%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .346 AVG .241 .414 OBP .310 .562 SLG .340 25 XBH 10 4 HR 1 18 RBI 15 23/16 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings