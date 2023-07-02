How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 89 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston ranks seventh in the majors with a .424 team slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB with a .259 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 409 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 12th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Boston has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.294 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start three times in nine starts this season.
- Whitlock has six starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 10-1
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|James Kaprielian
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Paul Blackburn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.