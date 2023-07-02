As they try to secure the series sweep, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (42-42) will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays (45-39) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, July 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +155. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (7-4, 3.01 ERA) vs Garrett Whitlock - BOS (4-3, 5.15 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 55 times and won 30, or 54.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (47.8%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 5th Win AL East +15000 - 5th

