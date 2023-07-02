You can see player prop bet odds for Bo Bichette, Rafael Devers and others on the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox before their matchup at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Devers Stats

Devers has put up 77 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 64 runs.

He has a .248/.316/.500 slash line so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has collected 85 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.350/.463 on the season.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (7-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Gausman has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second.

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2 vs. Twins Jun. 11 4.2 7 6 6 4 4 vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Garrett Whitlock's player props with BetMGM.

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has put up 111 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .314/.344/.507 on the year.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 52 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .277/.348/.449 on the season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.