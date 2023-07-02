Rob Refsnyder -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 2 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .264 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
  • Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this year (46.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (19.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Refsnyder has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%).
  • In 14 games this year (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.302 AVG .224
.405 OBP .384
.381 SLG .328
4 XBH 4
0 HR 1
10 RBI 11
16/8 K/BB 15/13
2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 113 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Gausman (7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second.
