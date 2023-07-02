Rob Refsnyder -- .192 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on July 2 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .264 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Refsnyder has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this year (46.8%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Refsnyder has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.9%).

In 14 games this year (29.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 22 .302 AVG .224 .405 OBP .384 .381 SLG .328 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 10 RBI 11 16/8 K/BB 15/13 2 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings