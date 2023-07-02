Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .229 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- In 51.4% of his 72 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (26.4%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.226
|.362
|OBP
|.309
|.364
|SLG
|.444
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|32/22
|K/BB
|38/15
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (7-4) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.01 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 12th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 21st, and 12 K/9 ranks second among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.