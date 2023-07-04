Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including eight extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5-for-5 with four doubles) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|How to Watch Red Sox vs Rangers
|Red Sox vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rangers Odds
|Red Sox vs Rangers Prediction
|Red Sox vs Rangers Player Props
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .305 with 25 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (28.1%).
- In 6.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this year (31.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 18 times this season (28.1%), including five games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.330
|AVG
|.284
|.407
|OBP
|.308
|.526
|SLG
|.440
|15
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|12
|27/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|8
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers will send Dunning (7-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.80 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went 8 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.