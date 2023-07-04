Rafael Devers -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (80) this season while batting .256 with 38 extra-base hits.

He ranks 79th in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 50 of 81 games this season (61.7%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (30.9%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (21.0%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this year (46.9%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .276 AVG .233 .346 OBP .304 .497 SLG .513 20 XBH 18 8 HR 12 32 RBI 34 30/17 K/BB 42/13 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings