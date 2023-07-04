Tuesday's game between the Texas Rangers (50-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) at Fenway Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 4.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (7-1) for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (48.9%) in those games.
  • Boston has a mark of 20-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • The offense for Boston is No. 8 in the majors, scoring 4.9 runs per game (414 total runs).
  • Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 28 Marlins L 6-2 Kaleb Ort vs Braxton Garrett
June 29 Marlins L 2-0 Brayan Bello vs Jesús Luzardo
June 30 @ Blue Jays W 5-0 James Paxton vs José Berríos
July 1 @ Blue Jays W 7-6 Kutter Crawford vs Yusei Kikuchi
July 2 @ Blue Jays W 5-4 Garrett Whitlock vs Kevin Gausman
July 4 Rangers - Brennan Bernardino vs Dane Dunning
July 5 Rangers - Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
July 6 Rangers - Kutter Crawford vs Nathan Eovaldi
July 7 Athletics - Garrett Whitlock vs James Kaprielian
July 8 Athletics - James Paxton vs Paul Blackburn
July 9 Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.