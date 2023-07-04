How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Marcus Semien will lead the Texas Rangers into a matchup with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston is seventh in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox are sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (414 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox are sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 12th in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston has a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.289).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Kaleb Ort
|Braxton Garrett
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|James Kaprielian
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
