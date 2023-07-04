The Texas Rangers (50-35) and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) will go head to head on Tuesday, July 4 at Fenway Park, with Dane Dunning getting the nod for the Rangers and Brennan Bernardino taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. A 10.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 53 times and won 32, or 60.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rangers have a 29-20 record (winning 59.2% of their games).

Texas has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have won in 23, or 48.9%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 18 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

