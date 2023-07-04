Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Rangers on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox meet at Fenway Park on Tuesday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Devers Stats
- Devers has collected 80 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.326/.505 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|3-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 86 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .277/.350/.460 slash line so far this year.
- Turner heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Dunning Stats
- Dane Dunning (7-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 11th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 28
|8.2
|4
|2
|2
|10
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
