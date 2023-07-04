Leody Taveras leads the Texas Rangers (50-35) into a matchup against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (43-42) at Fenway Park, on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Taveras is at .306, the eighth-best average in the league, and Yoshida is ninth at .305.

The Rangers will give the ball to Dane Dunning (7-1, 2.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brennan Bernardino (1-0, 2.49 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (7-1, 2.80 ERA) vs Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.49 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.

He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .228 against him over his 23 appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (7-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 8 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.80 ERA this season with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

