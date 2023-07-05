Christian Arroyo -- batting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .242 with 11 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Arroyo has had a hit in 23 of 46 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (19.6%).

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arroyo has had an RBI in 11 games this season (23.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .239 AVG .244 .286 OBP .259 .408 SLG .346 8 XBH 6 2 HR 1 10 RBI 8 18/4 K/BB 19/2 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings