Connor Wong -- with an on-base percentage of .121 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .220 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Wong has recorded a hit in 31 of 60 games this season (51.7%), including eight multi-hit games (13.3%).

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Wong has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (20.0%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .247 AVG .191 .318 OBP .248 .474 SLG .319 12 XBH 10 5 HR 1 11 RBI 7 31/8 K/BB 40/6 1 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings