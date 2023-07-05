Jarren Duran -- hitting .361 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Rangers.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .310 with 26 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.2%).

He has scored in 19 of 65 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .340 AVG .284 .414 OBP .308 .560 SLG .440 17 XBH 14 2 HR 2 17 RBI 12 27/13 K/BB 39/3 8 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings