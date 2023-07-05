MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, July 5
Wednesday's MLB slate features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the matchup between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, who will be sending Jose Berrios and Lance Lynn to the hill, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for July 5.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-3) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to J.P. France (3-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|COL: Anderson
|HOU: France
|11 (45.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (60.1 IP)
|6.50
|ERA
|3.13
|6.7
|K/9
|6.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk (1-5) to the bump as they play the Tigers, who will give the start to Eduardo Rodriguez (4-4) when the teams play Wednesday.
|OAK: Waldichuk
|DET: Rodríguez
|19 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (67.2 IP)
|6.78
|ERA
|2.13
|8.7
|K/9
|8.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Athletics at Tigers
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (9-3) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will give the start to Zack Littell (0-1) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|PHI: Walker
|TB: Littell
|17 (89.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (15.1 IP)
|3.93
|ERA
|5.28
|7.8
|K/9
|9.4
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- PHI Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore (1-3) to the hill as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Bryan Hoeing (1-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.
|STL: Liberatore
|MIA: Hoeing
|8 (31.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (38.2 IP)
|5.68
|ERA
|3.72
|6.3
|K/9
|7.0
Live Stream Cardinals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (8-4) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Randy Vasquez (0-0) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|BAL: Kremer
|NYY: Vasquez
|17 (91 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|5.04
|ERA
|-
|8.1
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (3-6) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will give the start to Josiah Gray (6-6) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|WSH: Gray
|15 (75.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (95.1 IP)
|6.66
|ERA
|3.30
|7.0
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals
- CIN Odds to Win: -125
- WSH Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Reds at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (6-4) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will look to Brayan Bello (5-5) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|TEX: Gray
|BOS: Bello
|15 (87 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (73 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|3.08
|7.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -110
- TEX Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Guardians, who will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-5) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|ATL: Soroka
|CLE: Quantrill
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (62.2 IP)
|6.89
|ERA
|6.18
|6.9
|K/9
|5.0
Vegas Odds for Braves at Guardians
- ATL Odds to Win: -165
- CLE Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 10 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Alec Marsh (0-1) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will look to Pablo Lopez (4-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|KC: Marsh
|MIN: Lopez
|1 (4 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (102 IP)
|11.25
|ERA
|4.24
|11.3
|K/9
|11.1
Vegas Odds for Royals at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Berrios (8-6) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Lynn (5-8) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|TOR: Berrios
|CHW: Lynn
|17 (101 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (96 IP)
|3.74
|ERA
|6.47
|8.5
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -130
- CHW Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the bump as they face the Brewers, who will counter with Adrian Houser (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|CHC: Steele
|MIL: Houser
|15 (85.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (46.1 IP)
|2.43
|ERA
|3.88
|8.0
|K/9
|5.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- CHC Odds to Win: -155
- MIL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Angels at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (4-7) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will counter with Seth Lugo (3-4) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|SD: Lugo
|15 (80.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (57.2 IP)
|4.69
|ERA
|3.59
|7.3
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Angels at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -175
- LAA Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Angels at Padres
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Tommy Milone (0-0) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (5-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|SEA: Milone
|SF: Cobb
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (83.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.12
|-
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -155
- SEA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Giants
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (6-5) to the hill as they play the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Tommy Henry (5-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|NYM: Senga
|ARI: Henry
|15 (81.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (68.1 IP)
|3.53
|ERA
|4.08
|11.1
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks
- NYM Odds to Win: -115
- ARI Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido (0-1) to the hill as they face the Dodgers, who will counter with Bobby Miller (4-1) when the clubs meet Wednesday.
|PIT: Bido
|LAD: Miller
|4 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (38.1 IP)
|4.74
|ERA
|4.23
|8.5
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- PIT Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Pirates at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.