How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers head into the second of a three-game series against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 90 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Fueled by 293 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .424 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 416 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Boston has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.41) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.295 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth quality start in a row.
- Bello has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jesús Luzardo
|6/30/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-0
|Away
|James Paxton
|José Berríos
|7/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-4
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Kevin Gausman
|7/4/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Dane Dunning
|7/5/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|7/6/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Luis Medina
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Paul Blackburn
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|-
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
