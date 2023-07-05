Marcus Semien and Rafael Devers are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .256/.325/.502 slash line so far this year.

Devers has hit safely in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 88 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .279/.352/.460 on the season.

Turner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Gray Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Jon Gray (6-4) for his 16th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 15 starts this season.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

The 31-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.069 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 30 6.0 7 5 5 4 2 at Yankees Jun. 24 5.0 3 1 1 4 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brayan Bello's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .280/.345/.451 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1 vs. Astros Jun. 30 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has collected 85 hits with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.326/.505 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.