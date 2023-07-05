Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is batting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks.
- Casas has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 74 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of them.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.8%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (35.1%), including four multi-run games (5.4%).
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.217
|.353
|OBP
|.299
|.355
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|15
|33/22
|K/BB
|41/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), 10th in WHIP (1.069), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers.
