Alex Verdugo -- .190 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .453, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 71.8% of his games this season (56 of 78), with at least two hits 28 times (35.9%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (7.7%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 32.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .329 AVG .240 .400 OBP .307 .535 SLG .356 25 XBH 11 4 HR 2 19 RBI 16 23/17 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings