Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.176 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 113 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .227 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- In 52.5% of his games this season (32 of 61), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Wong has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (19.7%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.8%).
- He has scored in 24 games this year (39.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|30
|.260
|AVG
|.191
|.327
|OBP
|.248
|.480
|SLG
|.319
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|32/8
|K/BB
|40/6
|2
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (10-3) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.
