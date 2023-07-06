After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.

Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.

In 68.7% of his games this year (57 of 83), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Turner has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (33 of 83), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 48.2% of his games this season (40 of 83), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .305 AVG .255 .356 OBP .351 .466 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 28 RBI 21 28/12 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings