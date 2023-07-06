Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Rangers - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 51st in the league in slugging.
- Turner enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with two homers.
- In 68.7% of his games this year (57 of 83), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (34.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 39.8% of his games this season (33 of 83), with two or more RBI 11 times (13.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 48.2% of his games this season (40 of 83), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.305
|AVG
|.255
|.356
|OBP
|.351
|.466
|SLG
|.455
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|21
|28/12
|K/BB
|31/20
|1
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (2.64), third in WHIP (.988), and 33rd in K/9 (8.5).
