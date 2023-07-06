Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (51-36) on Thursday, July 6 versus the Boston Red Sox (44-43), who will counter with Kutter Crawford. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Rangers are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Red Sox (+115). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (10-3, 2.64 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.77 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 55 times and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 24-14 (63.2%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 4-6 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (49%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 16 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 5th Win AL East +25000 - 5th

