You can see player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Rafael Devers and other players on the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox before their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Devers Stats

Devers has 81 hits with 18 doubles, 20 home runs, 30 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .252/.321/.495 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .282/.354/.461 on the year.

Turner brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .450 with a double, two home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 30 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks sixth, .988 WHIP ranks third, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 1 7.0 2 0 0 5 4 at Yankees Jun. 25 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 20 6.0 5 4 4 4 2 vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .277/.341/.446 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 1

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 33 walks and 71 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.328/.514 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

