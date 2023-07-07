Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, July 7 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is hitting .284 with 26 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has recorded a hit in 56 of 79 games this year (70.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (35.4%).

Looking at the 79 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Verdugo has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (54.4%), including 11 multi-run games (13.9%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 36 .322 AVG .240 .395 OBP .307 .523 SLG .356 25 XBH 11 4 HR 2 19 RBI 16 23/18 K/BB 23/13 2 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings