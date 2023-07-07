Friday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (45-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-64) squaring off at Fenway Park (on July 7) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-3 victory for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound, while Luis Medina (2-7) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 33 times this season and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.

Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -250 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 430.

The Red Sox have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule