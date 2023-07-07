The Boston Red Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Esteury Ruiz and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 19 doubles, 20 home runs, 31 walks and 68 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .255/.325/.498 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 3-for-3 0 0 2 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 92 hits with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 33 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.357/.461 on the season.

Turner brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has recorded 86 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with 43 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.311/.330 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1

