The Boston Red Sox (45-43) and Oakland Athletics (25-64) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The probable starters are Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox and Luis Medina (2-7) for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bernardino - BOS (1-0, 2.70 ERA) vs Medina - OAK (2-7, 6.37 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brennan Bernardino

Bernardino will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 1 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit against the Texas Rangers.

He has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 2.70, a batting average against of .227 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Medina

Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.37 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.

Medina has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Medina will look to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

He allowed one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

